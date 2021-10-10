Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,542 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Waste Management worth $163,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

