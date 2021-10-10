Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.32% of Watts Water Technologies worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

