WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $494.31 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,796,589,132 coins and its circulating supply is 1,772,954,660 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

