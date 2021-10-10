WaykiChain One Day Volume Reaches $1.52 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $29.23 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00215687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00098435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

