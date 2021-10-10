Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,564,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.28% of Welbilt worth $206,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $847,933.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.63 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

