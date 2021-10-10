WELL (WELL) Market Capitalization Tops $42.40 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, WELL has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $42.40 million and $172,215.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00225367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00100259 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.