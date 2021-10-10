WePower Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, WePower has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $71,850.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00213904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00096179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

