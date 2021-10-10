West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $465,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $407.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.37 and a 200-day moving average of $373.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

