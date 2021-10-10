West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,012,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WST opened at $407.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.37 and its 200-day moving average is $373.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.
Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
