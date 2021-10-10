West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.34% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $3,012,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $407.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.37 and its 200-day moving average is $373.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.