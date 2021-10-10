Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Raised by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 210.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,429,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

WAL traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $112.35. The company had a trading volume of 518,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.