Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 60,469 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,066,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

