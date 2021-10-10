Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 382,655 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.60% of Western Digital worth $567,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $3,905,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

WDC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. 1,594,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,528. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.