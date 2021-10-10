Whiteheart Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $580.01 or 0.01024073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $56,224.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00061952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00128083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00081570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,512.72 or 0.99779228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.48 or 0.06097491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

