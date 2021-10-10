Widercoin (WDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $212,220.14

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $212,220.14 and $20,009.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,919.44 or 1.00033787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.93 or 0.06456969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

