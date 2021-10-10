Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.86 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $18.36 or 0.00033420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $36.86 million and $6.47 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00129296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.91 or 1.00161798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.15 or 0.06198971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,132,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,007,334 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

