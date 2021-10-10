Wings Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $1,077.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00213703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

