WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.30 or 0.00331374 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

