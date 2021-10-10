Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $131,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

