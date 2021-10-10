Woodcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $58,265.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $616,046.10 and $58,265.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,245.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.40 or 0.06428449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.83 or 0.00325514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $608.39 or 0.01101266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00099480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.52 or 0.00504152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00346393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.91 or 0.00325650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005202 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.