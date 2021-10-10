Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

WKHS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

