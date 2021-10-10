Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $343.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $8.39 or 0.00015297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $550,701.10 and approximately $343.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

