Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $606.63 or 0.01093820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $20,343.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00130783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.58 or 1.00535567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.22 or 0.06273430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

