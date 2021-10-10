Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1,111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 569,337 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 800,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 500,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

WH opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $84.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

