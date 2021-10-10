XMax (XMX) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $456,554.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00213703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011469 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,405,938,181 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

