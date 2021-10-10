XMON One Day Trading Volume Hits $46,531.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $8,726.65 or 0.15812988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $46,531.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,037.32 or 0.99729469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.83 or 0.06466839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.