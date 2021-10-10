XMON One Day Trading Volume Hits $46,531.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,726.65 or 0.15812988 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $46,531.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,037.32 or 0.99729469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.83 or 0.06466839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.