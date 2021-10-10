XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several research firms recently commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $1,364,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 20.7% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $2,999,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 160.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $11,214,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPEV opened at $37.66 on Friday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

