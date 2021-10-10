Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,175,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,798 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.93% of Xperi worth $115,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Xperi stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

