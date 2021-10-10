Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

XYL opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

