Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,550 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.40% of Yamana Gold worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.