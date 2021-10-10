Ycash (YEC) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $3,646.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00221394 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00122083 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00137307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000779 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,663,381 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.