YENTEN Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $70,302.37 and approximately $16.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,198.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.91 or 0.06365953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00323259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01088155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00502057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00342344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00327354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005065 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

