YENTEN (YTN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $70,302.37 and $16.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,198.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.91 or 0.06365953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00323259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01088155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00502057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.97 or 0.00342344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00327354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005065 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

