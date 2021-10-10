Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

