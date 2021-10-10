Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Yum China posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,155. Yum China has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $280,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

