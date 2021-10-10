Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $280,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 26.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

