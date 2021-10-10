YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $359,542.99 and $137,798.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.24 or 0.99973652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.06203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,218,624 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars.

