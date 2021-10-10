Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $229,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $856,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 189.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,242.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

