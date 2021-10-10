Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $1.78 EPS

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.44. Camping World posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 368,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,932. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

