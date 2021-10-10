Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $722.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $702.00 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

CENTA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $219,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

