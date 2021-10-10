Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post sales of $173.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.06 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. Chegg reported sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $812.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $991.86 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.