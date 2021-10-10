Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.54). fuboTV posted earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

