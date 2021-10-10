Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grupo Supervielle.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SUPV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.26. 242,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at $1,439,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

