Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 195,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.