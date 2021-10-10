Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report sales of $284.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.00 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $14.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,878.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

MSGE opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.59.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

