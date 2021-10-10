Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce $23.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $57.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $732.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $744.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $776.90 million, with estimates ranging from $743.20 million to $832.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $93,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

