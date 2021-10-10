Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post sales of $238.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $216.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $938.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.10 million to $942.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.