Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.78). Merus posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,655,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRUS stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

