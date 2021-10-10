Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Brokerages expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $567.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.91 million and the highest is $570.10 million. TTEC posted sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $92.17 on Friday. TTEC has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

