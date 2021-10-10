Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report sales of $107.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $107.32 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $90.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $421.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.55. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lawson Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

